About 40 vehicles line both sides of a road in Maketū as whānau and supporters of a local couple gather at their property which is subject to court-ordered confiscation order.

Valentine Nicholas and his partner Sheila Payne have been fighting to keep the whānau-owned property at 633 Maketū Rd for several years.

The homeowners, who received an eviction notice, have been given until today to leave the property, according to a Facebook post.

The occupants and their visitors are currently involved in a meeting inside the property waiting for more news from the police, one man said.

Cars near the gathering on Maketū Rd. Photo / George Novak

A reporter at the scene said the occupation protest seemed well organised and peaceful and the Maketū Rd remained open to traffic.

Several portaloos were seen being taken into the property earlier this morning. Several Tino Rangatira flags are flying outside the property and at several neighbouring properties.

The home owners declined to comment at this time.

A police spokeswoman said police were aware of the situation but were not on scene.

More to come.