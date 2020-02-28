It's everyone's fantasy right? Winning millions in Lotto, buying the house, the car, taking a holiday, making a charitable donation - and quitting your job in the most fantastic fashion.



With Lotto jackpotting to $50 million this weekend a big win would definitely mean you would never have to work again.



But as tempting as it might be to jump on your desk and do a jig before screaming "I Quit" - you should think carefully.



Or at least wait until the funds have cleared.



It's not a good look to quit via text on Saturday night only to realise you won a bonus ticket and not the jackpot.



Research shows most Lotto winners who decide to quit end things at work on a respectful note.



And most New Zealand winners keep working - at least for the first few weeks.



Some winners get terribly bored or miss the friendships and healthy routine employment brings to their day.



Depending on the size of the windfall, many return to some type of paid or voluntary work, within 10 months of the win.



A spokesperson for Lotto NZ said winning a big Powerball prize was life-changing and a lot of players like to keep working while they decide what they want to do.



Many winners like to keep their lives as normal as possible - like Auckland's $9.2 million Powerball winner, who not only found out at work that he was a multi-millionaire but went back into work bright and early the next day.



Why you shouldn't quit immediately:

It keeps you grounded: Winning big can be overwhelming. Having a job can keep you grounded and prevent you from hitting 'buy now' on every flash toy you ever wanted.



It arouses suspicion: Quitting days after the big draw followed by a big spending spree co-workers are going to draw a lot of attention.



It causes resentment: Being able to chuck in your job when everyone else has to keep making ends meet can make people feel abandoned. If you have responsibilities at work keep your end of the bargain.



It can alienate: Quitting the job you spend a third of your life at can isolate you from a core group of people. Until you figure out what you want to do long term it's best to keep regular contact with level headed people - including friends and co-workers.



It makes you feel good: Work can give you a sense of pride and accomplishment. If your job doesn't a Lotto win can give you the perfect opportunity to find one that does.



It gives you time to think: The routine of work can give you time to think clearly about what you are going to do your new cash flow.



BUT if you decide that a life of leisure is what you want then resign with dignity.



Here are some top tips to keep the door open if you ever need to return.

Be professional: Don't bring up all of the things you don't like about the company. Be thankful for what you have learned and treat your Lotto-lead resignation as if you were leaving for another job.



Formally resign: If you go public don't let your boss find out you've quit through the media. Write a brief letter that includes your position, title, department and the date on which your resignation becomes effective.



Get a reference: You might have plans to NEVER work again but there are plenty of other reasons to keep things sweet. You might start your own business, volunteer for a charity or get into politics. All good reasons not to send a gorilla-gram to resign for you.



Be discreet: If you decide to keep news of your win to yourself don't suddenly quit days after the draw. Most Kiwi Lotto winners keep things on the down-low for a few weeks until the dust has settled.



Before you quit: A Gallup poll survey revealed less than one-third of Lotto winners would quit their jobs, even if they won $10 million.



Kiwi's winning habits:

While some winners choose to quit their jobs after winning a major prize, the majority of big winners continue to work.



In fact, 63% of 2019's millionaires decided to stay at work, 30% chose not return to work, while 7% of winners were unsure on what they may do.



Over of half (58%) of 2019's Powerball winners decided to continue to work.