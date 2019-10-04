The Government is spending millions of more dollars on emergency housing in New Zealand each year and new figures show just how much money is being paid to individual motels and other accommodation providers in Rotorua. Carmen Hall reports.

Motels in Rotorua have earned more than $9 million in less than three years putting up the homeless.

But some owners say they have had to hire security guards and are dealing with fighting, drugs, busted-up rooms, gangs and children being left alone - on a daily basis.

The situation has been described as ''an epidemic'' by the Rotorua Motel Association,

Who can be an emergency housing provider?