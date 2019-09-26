On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
A Labour Party candidate has been accused of sexism by a political opponent at the local body elections in South Auckland.
Ilango Krishnamoorthy let rip at Angela Dalton for saying she wanted to be the first woman councillor to represent South Auckland on Auckland Council.
In a Facebook posting, Krishnamoorthy said: "Please don't give us a crap saying that 'I will be the first woman councillor to represent Manurewa' - choose a person who you think can deliver for our community."
The post was put up on Tuesday on a Facebook page Krishnamoorthy shares with the other Labour candidate standingin the Manurewa-Papakura ward, former MP Peter Neilson. The post is still up on the Facebook page.
Krishnamoorthy denies being sexist and says the word "crap" actually means "nonsense".
Dalton told the Herald she felt the post was sexist and in her opinion Krishnamoorthy should apologise to all women for the comment he made.
"The comment is probably indicative of some of the politicians out there and it needs to change," said Dalton, who believes it is time for the 250,000 women in South Auckland to have a woman's voice at the council table.
Dalton said she has the experience and skills after being on the Manurewa Local Board for nine years, seven of those years as chair.
Her running mate and sitting councillor Daniel Newman said in his opinion, the Facebook post was "rank sexism from a Labour Party candidate attacking Angela ... on her gender".
"We haven't had a woman councillor in South Auckland on Auckland Council and this is the first chance to address that," Newman said.