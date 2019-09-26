From the jarring screech of a garbage truck to the meditative lap of ocean waves on the shore, we get so used to the world of sounds around us that we can forget they even exist. But for some people who are hearing impaired, this is an experience they will never know - unless they receive hearing aids. Reporter Jean Bell speaks to a mum whose little girl's life was radically changed by cochlear implants.

A Tauranga toddler's "world of silence" has been transformed into a realm of vibrant sound.

Little Brienna Horn was born profoundly deaf but now has

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.