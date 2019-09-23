About 30,000 people were added to the population of Tauranga and the Western Bay in the last five years, according to the first data release from the 2018 Census.

That's an influx roughly the size of the population of Southland or Manawatū - or the Western Bay in 1996.

But the data also showed the rate of house building has not kept up, and regional leaders blame a disconnect between central and local government.

Tauranga's population expanded at a rate of about 3.6 per cent a year between 2013 and 2018, but the number of dwellings only increased by 2.6

Tauranga population

Western Bay population

Electorate populations