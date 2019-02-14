A young father was killed after being struck by a log while working on a forestry block inland from Tolaga Bay on Wednesday.

The accident happened just after 10am in a forestry block on West Ho Rd. Workmates tried to revive the man, who has not yet been named, but he died at the scene.

"The 28-year-old man had been hooking up a couple of logs to a log hauler in a gully 400m below a skid site when it happened," said Tolaga Bay police officer Constable Richard Reeves.

"One of the logs he was hooking on to the hauler snagged another loose log that sprang up and hit him."

Constable Reeves said the man suffered "massive" injuries to his abdomen and upper legs.

"His workmates went to his aid immediately and tried to resuscitate him. Sadly he could not be revived."

The man had a young family.

The ECT rescue helicopter was called and was joined by the Lowe Corporation machine from Hawke's Bay with its winch capability.

"The Hawke's Bay machine was used later in the day to airlift the man's body out of the forest," Constable Reeves said.

He was taken to Gisborne Hospital at around 5.30pm.

A post-mortem examination will be done in Rotorua.

Another man, aged in his 50s, was flown to Gisborne Hospital from the scene after suffering a medical condition caused by suspected dehydration.

The Herald understands he was treated and discharged.

Reeves said all emergency services involved extended their condolences to the dead man's family.

Eastland Wood Council (EWC) has also extended its condolences.

"The council sends our deepest condolences and sympathies to the whānau, friends, and workmates of our forestry worker who died yesterday at work," said chief executive Kim Holland.

"It is a loss felt throughout our whole forestry whānau.

"Everyone deserves to go to work and come home safely to their families at the end of the day.

"The EWC and the wider industry takes the health and safety of all of our people seriously.

"We continue to prioritise health and safety initiatives and standards, and implement more mechanisation of forestry operations to ensure a safer workplace for all."

WorkSafe New Zealand has started an inquiry into the tragedy.

Police will provide a report to the coroner.