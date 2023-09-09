'He’s the guy who wore a purity ring but asked for nudes.' Photo / Getty Images

Alexa Nikolas has claimed that Joe Jonas asked her to send him naked pictures of herself.

The 31-year-old actress took to social media on Friday September 8 evening to claim that former Disney Channel star Jonas – who recently announced his split from wife Sophie Turner – had asked her to send him risqué snaps of herself at a time that he was wearing a ring to symbolise his plea to preserve his virginity for marriage.

She wrote on X: “I met Joe Jonas when we were teens and let’s just say he’s the guy who wore a purity ring but asked for nudes.”

Nikolas is best known for having played Nicole Bristow in two seasons of the Nickelodeon comedy drama series Zoey 101 in the 2000s and previously claimed she was “put through the ringer” by the show’s lead actress Jamie Lynn Spears who “just didn’t seem to like” her from her very first day.

Speaking on the H3 Podcast, she said: “I got put through the wringer on that show, it was a pretty bad three years.

“Jamie Lynn Spears just created a very toxic, unhealthy work environment.”

Jamie Lynn Spears and Alexa Nikolas in 2006. Photo / Getty Images

Nikolas believed her “bubbly” personality rubbed her co-star up the wrong way, and while she initially thought Spears was shy or wary of new people because of the global fame of her sister, Britney Spears, she claimed things “slowly escalated”.

Explaining Spears would refuse to invite her to cast lunches in her trailer, Nikolas said: “It just started to snowball, basically, and then it became bullying where she would just say harsh things to me like, ‘Why do you smile so much?’ You know like this kid bullying s*** basically. But you know, at that time it hurt. When I was a kid.”



