Zendaya's warning for Euphoria fans before season two drops

Euphoria season 2 trailer. Video / HBO

After a controversial first season in 2019, teen drama Euphoria is returning to screens and if your teens are thinking of tuning in you may want to hear what actress Zendaya has to say about the latest season.

Only a mere few hours before the season two premiere of the HBO series, Zendaya has addressed the show's mature rating in an Instagram post, telling fans "I know I've said this before, but I do want to reiterate to everyone that Euphoria is for mature audiences,"

The star who won an Emmy for her role as Rue in the show continued to say, "This season, maybe even more so than the last, is deeply emotional and deals with subject matter that can be triggering and difficult to watch.

"Please only watch it if you feel comfortable. Take care of yourself and know that either way you are still loved, and I can still feel your support. All my love, Daya."

While no explicit details about the second season have been revealed, based on the trailer and teaser trailer fans can expect to see Rue's return to rehab, a possible love triangle between Nate, Maddy and Cassie, as well as talk of teen pregnancy and some scenes that have been described as "challenging".

Euphoria first made headlines in 2019 after one particular episode featured nearly 30 penises as well as themes and scenes so extreme it resulted in one star quitting mid-shoot.

At the time, HBO chairman Richard Plepler told The Hollywood Reporter the show makes Netflix's wildly controversial teen suicide drama 13 Reasons Why look "like an after-school special".

But show creator Sam Levinson never intended a light and fluffy piece of work, he has been extremely open and says the series is based on his own struggles with addiction, telling the Herald that while the show is shocking it highlights a very real crisis facing today's youth.

The Euphoria cast spotted taking a selfie at the teen drama's premiere. Photo / Getty Images

Something Zendaya has continued to reinforce when asked about the show.

"It's about being a little less quick to judge what this generation is going through and to listen. Be like, 'Okay, what's going on, let's talk about it', instead of let's just make a decision about why the young people are doing what they're doing. These 'millennials are ruining everything'."

Season one regulars Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demi, Maude Apatow, Jacob Elordi, Austin Abrams, Angus Cloud, Colman Domingo, Eric Dane have been confirmed as returning for a second season as well as newcomer, Dominic Fike.

• Euphoria season two is available on Neon from 7.30pm today.