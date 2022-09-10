Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, director Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh and Nick Kroll in Venice this week. Photo / Getty Images

Sometimes weeks go by in a flash, sometimes they can feel quite long. This has been a long week on the internet. It was only a few days ago that Olivia Wilde's much anticipated film 'Don't Worry Darling' premiered at the Venice Film Festival and, yet, the list of controversies surrounding this movie is already quite long.

I only have a few hundred words worth of space so there is no way I can write about every single one of them but luckily, for future historians, there are plenty of memes online for posterity.

For months, rumours of behind-the-scenes tension have been simmering online and it all came to a boil this week, when the cast officially presented the movie at the Venice Film Festival.

Florence Pugh, the lead actress, missed the press conference due to "scheduling conflicts" only to be filmed in Venice while the press conference was going on, throwing Aperol Spritz fuel in the already raging fire of her supposed feud with director Olivia Wilde.

Wilde and Harry Styles also arrived separately, and were kept separate for most of the event, leading people to wonder whether they're still together. Chris Pine's expressions during the press conference have led to memes that I truly believe will outlive us all.

you can almost see the screams catching in his throat pic.twitter.com/AXtiPAd4zx — anna (@romansgerri) September 5, 2022

And who can forget "spitgate", the scandal that wasn't, when a clip of Harry Styles "spitting" on co-star Chris Pine went viral online, as if we needed any more scandals around this movie.

So what’s the verdict here? Did Harry spit on Chris Pine? What happened on that movie set bro 💀 pic.twitter.com/aOmAr0mAfY — Steve Rogers (@SteveRogers1943) September 6, 2022

(To be clear, no one spat on anyone - a clarification I am guessing no publicist ever expected to have to provide.)

This is all just this week. Prior to the Venice event, there was already a long list of scandals, including that weird Shia-Shia-Shia clip of Wilde asking Shia Lebouf to consider staying on, even though she had previously claimed she had fired him, or that time Wilde was discussing the movie on stage when she was served custody papers from ex partner Jason Sudeikis.

It's all been very messy, to say the least, but, through it all, Wilde has maintained her happy smiley demeanour, as if none of this is happening to the movie she's been working on for the past two years. She has dismissed claims of any drama multiple times, with a level of diplomacy the UN can only aspire to.

In fact, not only does Wilde claim there is no drama (even though there very clearly is, at the very least, some drama), she says any insinuation of drama is misogynistic.

In a profile published by Variety on Thursday, the director once again dismissed the controversy.

"No amount of internet bullying can cause me to question my belief in a movie made collectively by so many brilliant people. We worked too hard, and went through too much together, to be derailed by something that really has nothing to do with filmmaking," she said.

Whether or not Wilde's quotes to Variety are some kind of damage control remains to be seen but one particular section of the interview stood out, as she once again addressed the rumours of a feud with Florence Pugh: "It is very rare that people assume the best from women in power. It is ironic that now, with my second film — which is again about the incredible power of women, what we're capable of when we unite, and how easy it is to strip a woman of power by using other women to judge and shame them — we're talking about this.

"Florence's performance in this film is astounding," Wilde continued. "It's just baffling to me that the media would rather focus on baseless rumours and gossip, thereby overshadowing her profound talent. She deserves more than that. As does the movie, and everyone who worked so hard on it."

While I understand Wilde's point, I am not sure any of this is "overshadowing" anyone's talent. The movie is not out yet and I'm guessing a fair few people will now be extra curious to see it precisely because of all the scandals that surround it.

Ultimately, does any of it really matter? Not really. Whether all this bad publicity will, in the end, be good publicity, only time - and the box office - will tell.

Either way, I am very much not worried, darling.