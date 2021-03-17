Website of the Year

Zack Snyder on fulfilling his superheroic Justice League vision

4 minutes to read

Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Ezra Miller as the Flash and Jason Momoa as Aquaman in Zack Snyder's Justice League. Photo: WarnerMedia Direct / HBO Max.

Karl Puschmann
By:

Karl Puschmann is a senior entertainment writer and columnist for the New Zealand Herald.

"This movie has no business existing," director Zack Snyder admits, before adding, "especially in the form it exists."

He's right. We've had director's cut versions of movies before, most notably Ridley Scott's tinkering with Blade or Sir Peter Jackson's extended Lord of the Rings films, but we've never had anything like Zack Snyder's Justice League.

