'You better look out': Tiger King Joe Exotic to release tell-all memoir

Joe Exotic has promised not to "hold back anything" in a new tell-all memoir.

The 57-year-old former zoo owner has been writing his autobiography while in jail for attempting to hire a hitman to murder his rival, Carole Baskin, and has warned his enemies to "look out" because he's not going to mince his words in Tiger King: The Official Tell-All Memoir, which will be released by Gallery Books on November 9 this year.

He told E! News: "It's going to be a truth-tell book. I'm not holding back anything.

"Everybody that's ever done anything good, it's going to be in there and anybody that's got bones in your closet, you better look out."

In prison, Joe is allowed to use a computer for 30 minutes at a time, so has been working on his book every day.

He explained: "I can type for 30 minutes. I spend approximately three hours a day altogether, typing this book over email and sending it through."

Joe hasn't seen the Netflix show which made him a household name, but he insisted it has "not come close to telling my life or even the truth about why I'm in here".

And based on the fan letters he's received, the big cat enthusiast feels a "big part" the series had "gotten wrong" was suggesting he had "lost [his] way".

He added: "[Viewers think] it was all about fame and it was all about money and that's the furthest from the truth.

"The only reason I even got into doing the television show at the park, and into doing all the crazy s*** I did, was to try to keep my staff and my animals safe.

"So I had to act like a crazy b****** to keep people out of the zoo. I'm going to explain all of that."

According to publishers, the book will explore Joe's journey "from Midwestern farmer to infamous Tiger King, and finally, to federal inmate".

A press release added: "Joe pulls back the curtain on the man behind the headlines. From a tragic childhood riddled with abuse to his dangerous feuds with big cat rivals and beyond, nothing is off the table."