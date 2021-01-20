Tiger King star Joe Exotic unleashes on Donald Trump after he doesn't receive pardon

Infamous Tiger King star Joe Exotic was so certain he was going to receive a pardon from the outgoing President, he had a stretch limo ready and waiting to collect him from prison, where he's currently serving 22 years for hiring a hitman to try to kill rival zookeeper Carole Baskin.

The pardon never came, and Exotic's not happy, judging by a furious tweet issued by his official account. "I was too innocent and too GAY to deserve a Pardon from Trump. I only mattered to Don Jr. when he needed to make a comment about me to boost his social media post. Boy were we all stupid to believe he actually stood for Equal Justice? His corrupt friends all come first," the tweet read.

This is the stretch Limo standing by at #JoeExotic Fort Worth Lawyers office. I’m told they’re waiting on a call from the White House confirming the presidential pardon before heading to pick him up at the prison. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/1tJzQHefxD — Ken Molestina (@cbs11ken) January 19, 2021

The limo hired to escort Exotic from prison was reportedly even prepped with a team for Exotic's hair, wardrobe and make-up.

The day before Biden's inauguration, Exotic's team were certain Trump would pardon him of his crimes.

"We have good reason to believe it will come through.

"We're confident enough, we already have a limousine parked about half a mile from the prison. We are in action mode now," private investigator Eric Love told Metro UK.

But the elaborate plans were for nothing.

