It follows news that the much-loved show is receiving its first-ever spin-off, The Madison, which will be helmed by Michelle Pfeiffer and Lost actor Matthew Fox.

Yellowstone debuted in 2018 and became one of TV’s most well-known shows. Initially starring acting legend Kevin Costner, a rift between him and Sheridan meant the star did not return for the upcoming season.

Costner starred as John Dutton for five seasons until his departure in 2023.

While the 69-year-old has openly said he will not feature in the upcoming season, he has not shut down the possibility of returning later down the track.

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser in Yellowstone.

“I’ve supported that thing and I’ve loved it,” the Oscar winner told Today reporter Savannah Guthrie in June this year. “It’s been really important to me. I would love to go back under the right circumstances. I think that all of us want that. For me, it really needs to be the right circumstances.”

The actor also addressed why he left the show in 2023, stating the filming schedule for the show limited how often he could film and said he wants to work “more than once a year”.

He stated that following Covid when the show was out of production for over a year, he needed to be in the position to do “both of the things” – referring to his self-funded project, Horizon.

He said: “There’s a chance to do both of them, but people, material, has to be ready at certain times, but we weren’t able to do that, and after five years, I thought, I’m not going to do this.”

The confession was not exactly a new one as the star spoke to GQ earlier this year where he said “Well, Taylor [Sheridan] and I know what the conditions are for coming back, and I’ll just keep that between ourselves.”

Kevin Costner with Kelly Reilly in Yellowstone.

Paramount previously claimed a feud between Costner and Sheridan over the actor’s lack of availability resulted in the controversial exit.

However, Costner claimed the real hold-up was that Sheridan had not written the script for the show in due time.

As well as his love for the show, it has been suggested that the star’s large salary could be the reason he is keeping the door open to a possible return.

The American TV series, set in 1872, has gained a large following since its first episode in 2018, with Variety reporting an average audience of 5.49 million per episode.