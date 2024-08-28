Kevin Costner as John Dutton in Yellowstone. Photo / Paramount
It seems like there could be some good news for fans of the hit show Yellowstone.
The Western series is mere months away from debuting part two of its fifth season on November 10, a season which was intended to be its last.
However, industry sources have confirmed to Deadline that it may not be the end of the road for the Taylor Sheridan-created show, with claims there are negotiations underway for a sixth season.
Speaking to the news outlet, sources have claimed a deal has not yet been reached but insisted that if it were to happen, Kelly Reilly, who stars as Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser, who stars as Rip Wheeler, would front the sixth season.
It follows news that the much-loved show is receiving its first-ever spin-off, The Madison, which will be helmed by Michelle Pfeiffer and Lost actor Matthew Fox.
Yellowstone debuted in 2018 and became one of TV’s most well-known shows. Initially starring acting legend Kevin Costner, a rift between him and Sheridan meant the star did not return for the upcoming season.
Costner starred as John Dutton for five seasons until his departure in 2023.
“I’ve supported that thing and I’ve loved it,” the Oscar winner told Today reporter Savannah Guthrie in June this year. “It’s been really important to me. I would love to go back under the right circumstances. I think that all of us want that. For me, it really needs to be the right circumstances.”
The actor also addressed why he left the show in 2023, stating the filming schedule for the show limited how often he could film and said he wants to work “more than once a year”.
He stated that following Covid when the show was out of production for over a year, he needed to be in the position to do “both of the things” – referring to his self-funded project, Horizon.
He said: “There’s a chance to do both of them, but people, material, has to be ready at certain times, but we weren’t able to do that, and after five years, I thought, I’m not going to do this.”
The confession was not exactly a new one as the star spoke to GQ earlier this year where he said “Well, Taylor [Sheridan] and I know what the conditions are for coming back, and I’ll just keep that between ourselves.”
Paramount previously claimed a feud between Costner and Sheridan over the actor’s lack of availability resulted in the controversial exit.
However, Costner claimed the real hold-up was that Sheridan had not written the script for the show in due time.