Two months after the passing of his wrestling star brother, WWE Hall of Famer Afa Anoa’i (left) has died aged 81.

The wrestling icon competed as one half of the legendary Wild Samoans – still one of the most successful tag teams in WWE history – and his passing, which comes two months after his brother Sika’s death, was announced by his son.

Afa’s boy Samu Anoa’i said on Facebook: “It is with deepest regret that we announce the passing of my father Afa Anoai Sr. It was a peaceful transition and he was surrounded by loved ones. Please respect our privacy as we morn our father.”

Fans have flooded social media with tributes to the fighter, with many telling his family “god bless”.

One said online: “We love you all. Know your father loved you all more than anything else as well.”