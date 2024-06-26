Sika Anoa'i during a match with the WWE. Photo / Getty Images

The death of Samoan-American wrestler and WWE legend Sika Anoa’i has prompted family and friends to reflect on his incredible career and legacy as they mourn their loss.

WWE Hall of Famer Sika Anoa’i has died aged 79.

The Samoan-American father of wrestling hero Roman Reigns, 39, was renowned for being part of the Wild Samoans tag team alongside his brother Afa Anoa’i, and the fighter’s passing on Tuesday, June 25 was announced by his nephew Jahrus.

He said on Instagram: “It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of former Hall of Famer Polaivao Leati Sika Anoa’i. He passed away peacefully on June 25.

“Sika was a celebrated figure whose contributions and legacy have left an indelible mark. His memory will live on through his achievements and the many lives he touched.”