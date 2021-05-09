Wonder woman Gal Gadot claims her career was 'threatened' by Joss Whedon

Gal Gadot has starred as warrior princess, Diana (aka Wonder Woman) in two Wonder Woman films as well as the Justice League ensemble film. Photo / WB

Gal Gadot has starred as warrior princess, Diana (aka Wonder Woman) in two Wonder Woman films as well as the Justice League ensemble film. Photo / WB

Gal Gadot has joined her Justice League co stars, Ray Fisher and Jason Momoa, in speaking publicly about unprofessional and abusive treatment by writer/director Joss Whedon while filming the superhero epic in 2017.

The Wonder Woman star claims that Whedon threatened her, saying he would "make her career miserable" if she ever spoke out against him.

Gal Gadot has come out publicly saying that Hollywood director, Joss Whedon, threatened her career on the set of Justice League in 2017. Photo / WB

Speaking to Israeli news outlet N12, she explained of her interactions with the filmmaker: "He kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable and I just took care of it instead."

Whedon has come under fire as of late after allegations were made by actor Ray Fisher - who plays Cyborg. He accused Whedon and producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg of engaging in misconduct.

Confirming she was spoken to by those conducting the investigation, she said: "I know that they've done a very thorough investigation, even just by how much time I spent with them."

WarnerMedia previously confirmed that it had concluded its investigation and that remedial action has been taken. However, the company refused to elaborate on what action had been taken.

Gadot confessed: "I don't know what that means either. I'm curious to know what's going to be the outcome."

Jason Momoa (L) publicly supported Ray Fisher (R) when he spoke out about poor treatment of the set of 2017 film, Justice League, and Gal Gadot is now speaking out also. Photo / WB

Fisher had alleged that racial issues played a role in determining the film's final cut and suggested the decision to give his character a diminished role in the film "was neither an accident nor coincidence".

Speaking about his experience of making the movie, Fisher explained: "The erasure of people of colour from the 2017 theatrical version of Justice League was neither an accident nor coincidence ...

"Joss Whedon's on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability > Entertainment (sic)"

Co-star, Jason Momoa, who played Aquaman in the film, tweeted his support of Fisher and backed up his claims, confirming that "serious stuff went down" during the Justice League reshoots, under the direction of Joss Whedon who took over when Zack Snyder stepped down in May 2017.

Joss Whedon (C) is seen here in 2002 with Buffy the Vampire stars Michelle Trachtenberg (L) and Amber Benson (R). Recently Benson has spoken out against Whedon. Photo / Getty Images

Allegations against Whedon are not limited to recent film work. Several members of the cast of his cult horror-comedy series Buffy The Vampire Slayer have come forward with claims that the set of the show was a "toxic environment." The first to come forward to reveal mistreatment by Whedon was Charisma Carpenter, who starred in both first three seasons of Buffy and another four seasons of the spin-off series Angel. Carpenter took to social media to accuse the director of berating her when she got a tattoo, of accusing her of getting "fat" when she became pregnant, and threatening to fire her several times.

"For nearly two decades, I have held my tongue and even made excuses for certain events that traumatised me to this day," Carpenter's social media post began.

"Joss Whedon abused his power on numerous occasions while working on the sets of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel. While he found his misconduct amusing, it only served to intensify my performance anxiety, disempower me, and alienate me from my peers. The disturbing incidents triggered a chronic physical condition from which I still suffer. It is with a beating, heavy heart that I say I coped in isolation and, at times, destructively."

Fellow Buffy actor Amber Benson, who had the recurring role of Tara for three seasons of the show, retweeted Carpenter's post, adding a note of support that read: "Buffy was a toxic environment and it starts at the top. Charisma is speaking truth and I support her 100 per cent. There was a lot of damage done during that time and many of us are still processing it twenty plus years later."

Whedon had not publicly responded to any of the allegations made against him.

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald