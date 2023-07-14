Leandro De Niro Rodriguez (left), a grandson of Robert De Niro, has died at 19. Photo / Facebook

A woman has been arrested on federal narcotics charges for allegedly selling the drugs that led to the death of actor Robert De Niro’s 19-year-old grandson, a law enforcement official said on Friday.

Sofia Haley Marks, 20, was arrested on Thursday by New York City police officers and federal drug agents on charges of selling drugs to Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, according to a law enforcement official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the arrest.

Marks was expected to appear in federal court later on Friday. There were no online booking records for Marks’ arrest on Friday, and it couldn’t be determined if she has an attorney who might speak on her behalf.

Rodriguez was found dead in his Manhattan apartment on July 2. His cause of death remains under investigation, a spokesperson for the city medical examiner’s office said.

Rodriguez’s mother, Drena De Niro, announced her son’s death on Instagram. In response to a question to her post, she wrote that her son died after “someone sold him fentanyl laced pills”.

Rodriguez was the son of Drena De Niro, the oldest child of Robert De Niro, and artist Carlos Mare.

Like his famous grandfather, Rodriguez was an actor who had appeared with his mother in projects including Bradley Cooper’s 2018 remake of A Star is Born.

Robert De Niro said after Rodriguez’s death that he was “deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo”. A representative for him didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment about the arrest.

‘Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him,’ Drena wrote in response to a comment on Instagram.

“For all these people still f***ing around selling and buying this s***, my son is gone forever,” she added, replying to a follower who had asked her how her son had died.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid and a major factor in fatal and non-fatal drug overdoses in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In its powder form, it looks identical to other drugs and is often mixed with cocaine, heroin or methamphetamine. Many people will be unaware that their drugs have been laced with fentanyl.

- Additional reporting, NZ Herald

