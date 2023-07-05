Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, left, a grandson of Robert De Niro, has died at 19. Photo / Facebook

The mother of Robert De Niro’s grandson claims he died after taking fentanyl-laced pills.

Drena De Niro, 51, claimed that someone sold her son Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, 19, tainted drugs that led to his death last week, reports the Daily Mail UK.

‘Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him,’ Drena wrote in response to a comment on Instagram.

“For all these people still f***ing around selling and buying this s***, my son is gone forever,” she added, replying to a follower who had asked her how her son had died.

Leandro was found unresponsive at a Wall Street address last week, according to New York City police. The cause of his death is yet to be officially confirmed, but it’s reported that NYPD detectives in narcotics have been brought in to investigate.

Drena’s post drew sympathy from countless others who had lost loved ones to drugs, including one mother who wrote of her son’s death in October 2020.

“I am so incredibly sorry for your loss. My heart breaks for him and your family. My incredible son was taken for us in October 2020 at 16 by someone who gave him fentanyl in our own home,” she commented.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid and a major factor in fatal and nonfatal drug overdoses in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In its powder form, it looks identical to other drugs and is often mixed with cocaine, heroin or methamphetamine. Many people will be unaware that their drugs have been laced with fentanyl.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post shared after his death, Drena wrote of holding her son for the last time and said, “My heart is broken forever.

“I can barely type through my tears but all the love, the messages, calls, texts, emails, the friends and family that held me up these last 24 hrs I’ve not been able to respond yet but we’re grateful for the all your love and condolences,” she said.

“None of this is right or fair and my heart hurts in a way I never knew possible while still breathing and barely functioning.

“Leo my darling I love you today like the first day I held you in my arms.”

She shared several snaps of her son with her Instagram followers, including some from his early years.

Robert De Niro shared a statement about his grandson’s tragic death, writing that he was “deeply distressed” and thanked those who had sent him their condolences.

“I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo,” he said.

“We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

Where to get help

Alcohol and Drug Helpline: Call 0800 787 797 or visit https://alcoholdrughelp.org.nz/