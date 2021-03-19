Wok pop: Kevin Bacon reveals his favourite popcorn recipe

Kevin Bacon talks fans through the 'wok pop' recipe. Photo / Instagram

Kevin Bacon has been in lockdown for a while - and it shows.

The Hollywood actor has taken to social media to share a video of himself making his favourite popcorn recipe at home.

The short Instagram video, which you can watch in full below, does not disappoint.

In it, Bacon reveals that his favourite way to make popcorn is in his wok. He uses your bog standard popcorn ingredients like (you guessed it) corn, butter, salt and pepper. Like the 21st century man that he is, he uses coconut oil to pop his corn kernels.

The video is short but packs a punch. It features Bacon in his kitchen, nailing the lockdown casual look, and discussing his concept of "wok pop" - popcorn made in a wok.

In the clip, he admits to being somewhat of a popcorn purist, preferring it freshly popped at home.

"Hey, I don't know about you, but I've been watching a lot of movies during this pandemic. When I watch movies, I really want to have popcorn and I like to make my own," he says.

The Footloose actor suggests that the recipe is perfect for numerous situations, from family movie nights to date nights.

Wise man that he is, he suggests cleaning up the popcorn mess once you've finished the movie.

"Family movie night? Date night? I know just what you need: Wok Pop," Bacon wrote.

"Homemade always tastes best to me, worry about the cleanup after the movie," he added.

The actor goes on to explain that, in his home, they like to decide which movie they like by choosing movies that begin with a given letter.

On this particular night, the wok pop will be consumed watching "Fast Times at Ridgemont High", the only movie beginning with F that he suggested to his kids in which he didn't star. A bit of a bruise to the ego, but nothing a bit of wok pop can't fix, apparently.

"Oh, yeah. The sweet sound of wok pop," he says at one point, looking genuinely delighted by his kitchen creation.

Every time he lifts the lid he gets hit by popping corn but nothing stops this man on a mission to feed wok pop to his family.

Because he is clearly an everyday man who likes to keep it real, he fails his first attempt at catching the popcorn with his mouth but, fear not, he eventually succeeds.

I bet you didn't think you'd end up watching a recipe video for popcorn featuring Kevin Bacon in his kitchen in his slippers, and yet here we find ourselves.

But wait, there's more. The video sent me on a Kevin Bacon-shaped rabbit hole, in which I discovered this isn't Bacon's first incursion into cooking videos on social media. In fact, he goes way deeper than some mere popcorn in a wok.

In two strangely captivating videos posted to his Instagram account a while ago, Bacon whispers his hack for slicing bananas and - my personal favourite - his "morning mango routine", during which he whispers gently as he cuts up a mango, while wearing what I am choosing to assume are his pyjamas.

He apologises to fans for the whispering but then hashtags the video #ASMR, which stands for autonomous sensory meridian response and is a whole category of videos on YouTube and social media that you can go look up in your own time.

Anyway, sure, this pandemic is a terrible thing - but it has also given us homemade videos of Kevin Bacon in the kitchen making "wok pop", soothing morning mango videos and banana slicing hacks and, for that, we know to be thankful.

Silver linings, right?