Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

William Dart review: New Zealand Opera's Macbeth

By
2 mins to read
Phillip Rhodes as Macbeth and Amanda Echalaz as Lady Macbeth. Photo / Grant Triplow

Phillip Rhodes as Macbeth and Amanda Echalaz as Lady Macbeth. Photo / Grant Triplow

The foreboding walls of Netia Jones' set for her production of Verdi's Macbeth suggested grim times ahead, atmospheric orchestration subtly tinting the shadings of white, grey and black on stage. Then, synchronised to a massive

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.