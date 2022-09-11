Voyager 2022 media awards
William Dart Review: Grosvenor gives Grieg concerto a fresh touch

By
2 mins to read
Pianist Benjamin Grosvenor's take on Grieg made the too often over-familiar fresh once again at APO's Thursday concert. Photo / Adrian Malloch

Praised by Liszt but slated by Copland, Grieg's Piano Concerto stands secure as one of the nineteenth century's star turns; and on Thursday night, it gave a title to Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra's Grosvenor plays Grieg.

