William Dart review: Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra

American pianist Inon Barnatan. Photo / Marco Borggreve

On paper, Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra’s Romantic Rhapsody programme might have seemed a tad conservative; an evening of post-romantic lushness, centred around the ever-popular Sergei Rachmaninov.

Yet the opening Isle of the Dead, a 1908 symphonic poem by the Russian, is hardly standard repertoire, with its brooding atmosphere chillingly sustained for just over 20 minutes, mostly in unsettling 5/8 time.

Conductor Alan Buribayev, who gave us ebullient Bartok and searing Shostakovich when he visited in 2018, proved once again to be an inspirational force. Climaxes shimmered as if light had burst through clouds in impressively balanced and co-ordinated textures.

Conductor Alan Buribayev. Photo / Simon van Boxtel

American pianist Inon Barnatan gave Rachmaninov’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini the lithe workout it demands, with devilish virtuosity tempered by impish humour. Around him, the orchestra joined in with consummate style and wit.

The celebrated 18th variation was a predictable heartstopper, but it was not the only one. For a few breath-taking bars Rachmaninov almost seemed get on a Gershwin roll and, before that, a prim minuet mischievously morphed into a languid waltz.

Barnatan’s encore, the fourth of Rachmaninov’s Moments Musicaux, was a dazzler, dispensing the sort of pianism rarely experienced on our stages.

For all its glittering elegance, the underlying gloom in Rachmaninov’s music is inescapable — both Isle of the Dead and the Rhapsody quoted his much-loved Dies Irae funeral chant.

After interval, it was fascinating to hear Glazunov’s Fourth Symphony use similar idioms to create music that was resolutely sunny and cheerful.

It was impossible not to surrender to the flowing lyricism of the opening Andante, set on its way by Martin Lee’s luscious cor anglais solo. The Slavic tarantella of a scherzo was a sparkling joy that, like Rachmaninov’s minuet, was eventually lured into waltz time for its delicate trio.

Buribayev’s very evident enthusiasm and advocacy gave this score a tremendous vigour and charm that might have eluded a lesser conductor, even in Glazunov’s occasionally cumbersomely penned finale.

What: Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra

Where: Auckland Town Hall

When: Thursday

Reviewer: William Dart