Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

New Zealand Symphony Orchestra eloquently reflects on March 2019 terror attacks - William Dart

By
2 mins to read
Moroccan diva Oum performs in the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra's Beyond Words concert at the Auckland Town Hall on Sunday, March 10.

Moroccan diva Oum performs in the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra's Beyond Words concert at the Auckland Town Hall on Sunday, March 10.

OPINION

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra’s “Beyond Words” concert eloquently marked an event that exposed our vulnerability to the burgeoning culture of terror and inhumanity in the wider world.

For two hours, with a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment