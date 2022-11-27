Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

William Dart: Chopin and Schumann APO review

By
2 mins to read
Pianist Yeol Eum Son's playing was persuasive poetry. Photo / Marco Borggreve

Pianist Yeol Eum Son's playing was persuasive poetry. Photo / Marco Borggreve

OPINION

Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra has infiltrated some adventurous fare into its 2022 Bayleys Great Classics, with music by Nielsen and Lilburn. However, Thursday night’s final concert saluted the Romantic triumvirate of Mendelssohn, Chopin and Schumann.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment