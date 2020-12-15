Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

William Dart: Auckland Choral's Messiah - review

2 minutes to read

Uwe Grodd conducts the Auckland Choral during a performance of Handel's Messiah at the Auckland Town Hall. Photo / Supplied

By:

Auckland Choral's Messiah is a highlight of the city's musical calendar. Two performances of the oratorio invariably bring in sizeable audiences, with many experiencing their only concert hall outing of the year.

Uwe Grodd's congenial

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.