Will Smith reveals he 'considered suicide' in new YouTube doco-series and memoir

Will Smith: The Best Shape Of My Life trailer. Video / YouTube Originals

Will Smith has opened up in a confronting YouTube doco-series, admitting he has had suicidal thoughts in the past.

On the show, Smith aims to lose 9kg in 20 weeks, but the journey details a much deeper insight in the Aladdin star's life, including mental struggles.

In a voice over, the 53-year-old says: ""This began as a journey to get into the best shape of my life.

"When I started this show, I thought I was getting into the best shape of my life physically. But mentally I was somewhere else.

"I ended up discovering a whole lot of hidden things about myself.

"That was the only time in my life that I ever considered suicide."

Smith is seen in the trailer for the series writing his memoirs, exercising and sitting around a table with his children Trey, 28, Willow, 20, and Jaden, 23.

Willow appears emotional, while her brothers and others at the table look on quietly.

It's not clear at what stage of Smith's life that he encountered suicidal thoughts.

During the emotionally raw revelation Smith can be seen wiping back the tears as his family listens on.

Will got emotional in the trailer at several points. Photo / YouTube

His emotional confession comes after wife Jada Pinkett-Smith opened up about her bedroom struggles.

During an episode of Red Table Talk, Jada told Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow that she struggles with not getting what she "wants" sexually from Will. She also admitted she struggles to know what she likes sometimes.

She revealed: "It's hard.

"The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old.

"That's why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know [what you need], especially when it comes to sex."

She continued: "It's like, 'Well, if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind.' That's a huge pitfall."

The doco airs on November 8.