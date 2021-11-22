Will Smith recalls having so much sex he felt sick: 'It would literally make me gag'

Will Smith: The Best Shape Of My Life trailer. Video / YouTube Originals

Actor Will Smith has revealed he used sex to deal with his first heartbreak - but had so much of it he felt physically ill.

The actor, 53, opened up about his earlier life in his new book Will, released earlier this month, reports Metro UK. The book reflects on his rise to fame on The Fresh Prince of Bel Air and gives an inside look at his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith.

An early chapter reveals how at the end of his relationship with his first girlfriend Melanie, Smith turned to sex to deal with the breakup.

"I desperately need relief but as there is no pill for heartbreak, I resorted to the homeopathic remedies of shopping and rampant sexual intercourse," he wrote.

Will and Melanie fell in love when he was just 16, but she was later unfaithful to him.

"Up until this point in my life, I had only had sex with one woman other than Melanie. But over the next few months, I went full ghetto hyena," the actor wrote.

"I had sex with so many women, and it was so constitutionally disagreeable to the core of my being, that I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm."

The actor opened up about his earlier life in his new memoir. Photo / Getty Images

He went on to reveal that having sex would make him "gag and sometimes even vomit. In every case, though, I hoped to God this beautiful stranger would be 'the one' who would love me, who would make this pain go away.

"But invariably, there I was, retching and wretched. And the look in the eyes of the woman even further deepened my agony."

The King Richard actor hosted a talk to promote the new book at The Savoy in London last week.

Among countless other anecdotes, he revealed that he was once forced to borrow $10,000 from a drug dealer friend when he went broke after failing to pay his taxes.