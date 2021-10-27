Will Poulter's transformation from awkward teen to Marvel hero stuns

Will Poulter in We're the Millers. Photo / Supplied

As far as glow-ups go, this is one for the ages.

Remember that awkward teen from the movie We're the Millers? You know, the one who got bitten by a spider and flashed his swollen genitalia to Jennifer Aniston?

British actor William Poulter, now 28, rose to mainstream prominence in the 2013 comedy film alongside Aniston, Jason Sudeikis and Emma Roberts.

The then 19-year-old was recognised for his distinct mannerisms and eccentric comedy skills, before going on to star in The Maze Runner and The Revenant.

Excuse me for a second. Photo / Getty Images

Fast forward a few years and Poulter has been cast as superhero Adam Warlock in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and is set to appear in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2023.

Actor Will Poulter in Washington DC this month. Photo / Getty Images

Now, given you probably best remember him as the awkward teen with swollen balls, you may not have picked Poulter among the Chris Hemsworth-variety of star.

Since when Will Poulter started looking like a Hemsworth??????? 👀 pic.twitter.com/BxUmHfYZCV — Lady Azari 愛 Eternals Era (@AzariMcduffie) October 18, 2021

But somewhere along the way he has morphed into Thor. No, seriously.

Now wait just a damn minute. pic.twitter.com/o9lkTOfLMi — President Cthulhu 🐙 (@kotacthulhu) October 18, 2021

Over on social media, the masses are bewildered by the revelation Poulter is now a certified babe.

I see everybody's changing their tune on Will Poulter as Adam Warlock now. pic.twitter.com/3AhY5R0uOL — ᴷ|ᴶᵃʲᵘᵃⁿ (@StraySpidey) October 19, 2021

"Sorry when did Will Poulter get sexy????", one Twitter user asked, with another adding: "Everyone has the hots for Will Poulter and I'm here for it. TALK ABOUT A GLOW UP.

Poulter's casting in Guardians was announced this month, with Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista all set to return for the third film in the franchise.

sorry when did will poulter get sexy???? pic.twitter.com/sMeYvqv94c — Mared Parry🌛 (@maredparry) October 18, 2021

It will be part of Phase Four of the MCU.

he’s the definition of aging like fine wine pic.twitter.com/dPNbYJHcj8 — ‎ ✰ (@luciferlush) October 18, 2021

Director James Gunn has previously said a fourth film could be on the cards, though it would likely focus on new characters with the main cohort's story set to conclude in Vol. 3.