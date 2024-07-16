Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Why was Amber Rose speaking at the RNC convention?

Washington Post
By Samantha Chery
4 mins to read
Amber Rose seen onstage at the Fiserv Forum during preparations for the Republican National Convention on Monday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo / Getty Images

Amber Rose seen onstage at the Fiserv Forum during preparations for the Republican National Convention on Monday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo / Getty Images

Her speech left many wondering how the SlutWalk organiser and adult-video star ended up supporting a man who has been found liable for sexual abuse.

The crowd at the Republican National Convention cheered as a woman with a blond buzz cut and a forehead tattoo took the stage to extol Donald Trump.

Amber Rose - an OnlyFans model, a women’s rights advocate, an occasional entrepreneur, and the former romantic partner of Ye and Wiz Khalifa - said she used to believe that Trump was racist. (She also thought he was an “idiot” and “weird,” according to a 2016 Cut interview.)

But after talking with her pro-Trump father and meeting “red-hat-wearing supporters,” the mother of two told the energetic crowd as Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Monday night, she decided to “put the red hat on, too”.

“I’m here tonight to tell you, no matter your political background, that the best chance we have to give our babies a better life is to elect Donald Trump president of the United States,” Rose said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Her some five-minute speech left many wondering how a woman whose previous claims to fame include organising a SlutWalk protesting gender inequality ended up rallying for a Republican whose 2016 presidential run she opposed and who has since been found liable for sexual abuse.

Amber Rose speaks on Day 1 of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Photo / The Washington Post
Amber Rose speaks on Day 1 of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Photo / The Washington Post

A South Philadelphia native, Rose has said that she started stripping at 15 years old to help her family financially. She has been open about her work in the sex industry, but told the New York Times in 2022 that she has felt unfairly reduced to being sexualised and to “someone’s girlfriend” based on it.

She rose to mainstream fame in 2008, when she appeared in the music video for Put On by Young Jeezy. She worked with Ye, then known as Kanye West, on the same set, and went on to date him for about two years.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Rose moved among various sectors of the entertainment world for years, appearing in reality shows such as Dancing With the Stars, making music video cameos and releasing a few songs in a short-lived music career.

In 2013, she married rapper Wiz Khalifa, with whom she has a son. They filed for divorce after about a year.

She notably organised a few hundred women to take part in the Amber Rose SlutWalk in Los Angeles in 2015, protesting gender inequality and slut-shaming and promoting sex positivity.

Rose told the Daily Beast of her plans to vote for Hillary Clinton in 2016, saying she was excited by the idea of the country’s first female president. Like several celebrities at the time, she threatened to move to Canada if Trump were elected president, although she later told the Cut that the move was unlikely to happen.

She also briefly dated celebrities such as Machine Gun Kelly and 21 Savage before having a son in 2019 with Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, a music executive who’s now dating Cher.

And in 2020, Rose created an OnlyFans account, likening her page to “a digital strip club” on the No Jumper podcast. She also mentioned in podcasts that she has been transparent with her eldest son about her past as a stripper and her OnlyFans work.

It wasn’t until earlier this year that Rose publicly changed her stance on the former president.

In May, she posted a picture on Instagram of her posing with Trump and his wife, Melania, with the caption “Trump 2024.” A deluge of polarised comments followed.

Some were puzzled by her change of heart, pointing out that Trump has a history of lewd comments about women, and last year was found liable by a civil jury for sexual abusing E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s.

While her speech at the Republican National Convention garnered applause, some conservatives have taken to social media to criticise the decision to promote her, noting that, among many other things on her résumé, she has also advocated for abortion rights.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Rose could not immediately be reached for comment.

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment

Watch: Those About To Die official trailer

Watch: Those About To Die official trailer

A sword-and-sandals epic starring Sir Anthony Hopkins, and directed by Roland Emmerich and Marco Kreuzpaintner, the series debuts on Prime Video on Friday, July 19, 2024.