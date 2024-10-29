The Lion King.

I’d seen it before so I knew the storyline, and under no circumstances was I watching it. I’d rather eat school dinners for life than cry in front of all my classmates.

Thankfully, by 1996, I had chronically bad eyesight and took my glasses off for the duration of the movie.

If you can’t see Mufasa’s horrific death, you have no reason to blub.

But in what world is it okay for a 10-year-old to stare at a light socket for two hours to avoid feeling upset? Or humiliated? Because adult cartoon-makers love to butcher the protagonist’s parent(s).

...It’s not like it’s a child’s worst nightmare or anything.

The Lion King. Photo / Disney

I thought it was a simple case of “it was okay in the 90s”, like e-numbers in lollies that made 90s kids go loopy – one look at the orange Smarties and my brother was swinging from lampshades.

To my horror, I was wrong. Disney is still slaughtering parents.

I know this because I’m now a mother with a young, dinosaur-loving son and a Disney+ subscription.

Recently, he asked to watch dinosaurs.

My husband suggested Jurassic Park, so I guess things could’ve been worse.

My only stipulation was that we weren’t watching A Land Before Time. Granted, not Disney, but another unbelievably distressing film that ruined my childhood. If you haven’t seen it, the young dinosaur’s mother dies while saving her son.

Of course she does.

There’s always death and there’s always guilt transferred on to the surviving offspring.

I searched for a dinosaur-themed cartoon on the Disney channel and found The Good Dinosaur. Rated PG, which is fine because I was watching too and could keep an eye on things.

The dinosaurs are big and green and goofy. It looked placid. All the hallmarks of a charming Disney delight like Toy Story.

But no.

Arlo, voiced by Raymond Ochoa, in a scene from The Good Dinosaur.

We don’t get very far when, lo and behold, little Arlo’s dad gets swept away by a torrential river. To his death. Leaving the infant dinosaur alone and scared.

Try telling a shell-shocked 2-year-old all comes good in the end.

He’s staring at his own dad in absolute horror, a half-eaten spoonful of yoghurt suspended in mid-air.

I can barely find the remote quick enough while he whimpers “don’t like it”.

I rapidly turn the TV off and say, “Then he finds his daddy and they both go home together for some pasta, and everyone is happy again.”

He’s 2 so he buys it. Smile restored. Yoghurt consumption continues.

I know, I know – I should’ve read him a book. Pulled out the crayons. Too much screen time, etc... Too much early childhood trauma, more like.

The Good Dinosaur was made in 2015. I (wrongly) assumed Disney stopped killing parents back in the late 90s. Early 2000s at the latest.

Surely no one is asking for these storylines? I’d argue no one benefits from them. I certainly didn’t – I purposely blinded myself to avoid The Lion King 28 years ago. So why are they still throwing dino dad into a flash flood?

The internet states Walt Disney’s parents lived to a ripe old age, but his mother’s tragic death from a gas leak caused the creator no end of pain and guilt.

Surely that would be reason enough to avoid such narratives in your range of child-orientated cartoons?

Even if the animator insisted on such themes, Disney died in 1966. It could’ve stopped then.

Film producer Walt Disney in 1951. Photo / Getty Images

I’m not sure I buy the reasoning that it helps normalise traumatic subjects, either. Kids have an entire life ahead of them to face myriad challenging situations. For some children, that’s too much trauma and far too early. Let’s not add extra, unnecessary hurt under the guise of “entertainment”.

Just in case you’d forgotten (or subconsciously buried) Disney’s most disturbing deaths, here’s a quick list detailing the worst – I don’t have the word count to list them all.