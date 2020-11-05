Why a poem Bruce Springsteen read on radio has gone viral

Celebrities are sharing a poem by Bruce Springsteen - and it's striking a chord with many. Photo / Getty Images

A political poem shared by Bruce Springsteen has gone viral after being shared by celebrities.

The famed musician read a poem about the "joyless" White House under President Donald Trump last week, but actress Julia Roberts posted the spiel on Instagram yesterday, sparking a domino of fans resharing it.

Julia Roberts shared a poem Bruce Springsteen read out on radio recently that's gone viral. Photo / Supplied

The poem by Elayne Griffin Baker accompanied by Stephan Moccio's Sea Change was read on a radio station.

"There's no art in this White House. There's no literature, no poetry, no music. There are no pets in this White House: no loyal man's best friend, no Socks, the family cat," Springsteen said on his SiriusXM show in an episode titled Farewell to the Thief.

"There are no images of the first family enjoying themselves together in a moment of relaxation: no Obamas on the beach in Hawaii moments or Bushes fishing in Kennebunkport, no Reagans on horseback, no Kennedys playing touch football on the Cape.

"Where'd that country go? Where did all the fun, the joy, and the expression of love and happiness go?"

He ended that the country had lost its mojo and America had to reclaim it once again.

You can read it all in Roberts' post here:

Singer superstar Pink also shared Roberts' post which simply had the caption "truth".

Springsteen has been a vocal critic of Trump, calling his presidency a "nightmare."

He also shared the poem on his website and ended the post with, "On November 3rd, vote them out".