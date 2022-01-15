Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Who are the new MasterChef NZ judges? Nadia Lim, Peter Gordon and more make the speculative list

5 minutes to read
Nadia Lim in Queenstown with a kitchen knife? We take a stab at guessing MasterChef NZ's newest judging panel. Photo / Supplied

Nadia Lim in Queenstown with a kitchen knife? We take a stab at guessing MasterChef NZ's newest judging panel. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald

Details about the reality television show MasterChef NZ are under tighter wraps than a sous vide steak. Restaurant critic Kim Knight attempts to lift the lid on the latest production.

Take three top-secret judges, add

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.