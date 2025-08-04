What format will the show opt for? Who will play host? Which stars will step into the CTI arena? And most importantly, who is going to bring the drama?

Let’s break it down.

Host

With ZM Drive’s Bree Tomasel as Celebrity Treasure Island’s steadfast host, the loveable larrikin is unlikely to be going anywhere given her proven popularity. But who is going to be by her side?

In season six, we saw dancer and CTI alum Lance Savali take on the role of co-host with ease and he admitted the gig was his dream role. But what does that mean for previous co-host Jayden Daniels, who took a season off to star in Auckland Theatre Company’s The Effect?

Given the likeability and ease of the Daniels and Tomasel combo, and Savali’s busy schedule touring with Chris Brown, my bets are on Daniels and his “Less get it” catchphrase returning to CTI shores in 2026.

Bree Tomasel and Jayden Daniels are tipped to be back together as Celebrity Treasure Island hosts in 2026. Photo / TVNZ

Format

In June, the Herald speculated that CTI could be set to return with a fresh format.

“To breathe life back into the winning show format, TVNZ need to give us something juicy like All Stars, Celeb Rivals out for vengeance, or another casting as jaw-droppingly good as Tāme Iti,” the story read.

The All Stars format promises success in terms of cast members that we know audiences loved, hated or at the very least, now know the name of. But a cast of that calibre doesn’t come cheap or easy.

Getting proven stars to say yes, work it into their busy schedules and agree to the show again when the taste of beans and rice still lingers on their tongue is a hard sell.

But the format could see the likes of Chris Parker, Louise Wallace, Marc Ellis, James Mustapic, Lana Coc-Kroft, Duncan Garner, Turia Schmidt Peke, Dame Susan Devoy, and Sally Ridge and her ex-bestie Nicky Watson return to our screens.

Nicky Watson and Sally Ridge in 2001. Photo / Supplied

A rivals format would have to be largely sporting or politics-based – NZ celebs usually aren’t bold enough to hate each other on a public platform.

But fans would be sure to tune in for a Chlöe Swarbrick vs David Seymour showdown. Their first challenge would be saying something nice about each other, and without the public vote like Dancing With the Stars, Seymour would struggle to (badly) cha cha his way out of this one.

Grant Robertson and Paula Bennett could add some more political spice, and previous winner and two-time Castaway Matty McLean could return for the Barbara Kendall face-off we all want to see.

Then there’s our standard format of “celebrities who have never been castaways before” to consider. But seven seasons in, this could prove tricky with many asking, “who’s left?”

Let’s look at viable options that could bring the numbers, loyal fans and drama.

Shaun Johnson

Shaun Johnson has retired from playing and may like a shot at reality TV. Photo / Photosport

Recently retired league weapon Johnson has one of the most loyal followings in NZ sport. The dad and now-league analyst would be the perfect casting that would have us screaming, “Up the Wahs” all season long.

Toni Street

Coast breakfast host Toni Street. Photo / Tauranga Business Chamber

Coast radio host and New Zealand’s sweetheart, Toni Street, has so far managed to avoid the casting directors who have no doubt been knocking on her door for years. But could the We Need to Talk podcast host finally open the door to season seven?

Louis Davis

Louis Davis has risen to social media fame for his relatable content. Photo / Supplied

With nearly 800,000 followers on Instagram and 2.1 million on TikTok, Davis is the obvious casting to bring in a young fanbase, while still boasting likeability and a humbleness that NZ audiences actually want. He’s also a master hunter-gatherer, so he would fare well wherever this cast washes up.

Hayley Sproull

Hayley Sproull is likeable and hilarious, qualities that would make her ideal for the next season of Celebrity Treasure Island. Photo / Supplied

Comedian, podcaster and ZM Breakfast host Sproull has never experienced the call of the wild, but the popular host would be an epic big-name comedy casting for 2026. She’s likeable, hilarious and at 1.78m she’s bound to be a weapon in challenges too.

Nico Porteous

Gold medal winner Nico Porteous after winning the freestyle skiing men's halfpipe final in Beijing. Photo / Photosport

Recently retired gold medal skier Nico Porteous is about as nimble and athletic as they come. Porteous rose to fame showcasing his fearlessness on the slopes, but could he bring the same energy to the sand that he did snow?

Richie McCaw

All Blacks captain Richie McCaw was a winner at rugby and would likely do well if thrown into a reality TV contest. Photo / NZME

If casting directors want to put all their eggs in one safe basket, Richie McCaw could be the way to go. Rugby fans would tune in to see a new side to the RWC-winning legend who would surely find himself caretaker of the rākau kōrero.

Nadia Lim

Nadia Lim would bring some culinary flair to camp. Photo / Supplied

Rice and beans with a twist? Chef and host Nadia Lim would add some culinary delight to camp and have a laugh while doing it. The popular chef could be an ideal casting to pair NZ’s insatiable thirst for food shows with a legacy format.

Simon Bridges

Simon Bridges is often happy to share his opinions. Photo / Dean Purcell

Simon Bridges can often be found on panels giving his uncensored views on politics and politicians. So what would a food and sleep-deprived version of the ex-National leader look like on reality TV? Hopefully, he doesn’t burn too many bridges in finding out...

Ryan Bridge

Herald NOW presenter Ryan Bridge has the gift of the gab. Photo / NZ Herald

Speaking of bridges, Herald NOW and ZB host Ryan Bridge undeniably has the gift of the gab, so my only question is, how would his perfect hair hold up on the island? The host would be a smart game player who would bring nuanced drama and slick tactics.

Abby Howells

Billy T Award-winning comedian Abby Howells. Photo / Supplied

The hilarious Howells recently had US comedian Conan O’Brien in stitches and she’s sure to have CTI audiences doing the same. Her brand of comedy has won the hearts of Kiwis and a 2023 Billy T Award at the New Zealand International Comedy Festival.

Vinnie Bennett

Actor Vinnie Bennett could be in line for a CTI casting call. Photo / Supplied

The Fast & Furious 9 and Whina actor has made his mark on the global and NZ acting scene in recent years. So a CTI casting surely has to be next on the books for the handsome actor and Viva cover star.

Leigh Hart

Leigh Hart could bring fun and snacks to any reality TV contest. Photo / Michael Craig

The broadcasting funnyman would not only have his team in stitches, but he could also integrate seamless sponsorship into the season. I personally would fight a B-list celeb to the death in a challenge for a pack of BBQ SnackaChangi chips.

Jenny-May Clarkson

Jenny-May Clarkson knows what it takes to be a winner. Photo / Dean Purcell

Breakfast host and netball legend Jenny-May Clarkson would make for a hell of a team captain, while also holding her own in challenges. The previous Silver Ferns vice-captain would likely be key to a winning team strategy.

Michael Galvin

Michael Galvin plays Dr Chris Warner in Shortland Street. Photo / TVNZ

I’m not letting this go, Michael. Instead, this year again, I am doubling down in my quest for Michael Galvin to let us in. With the nation having only ever known Galvin in his role as Chris Warner on Shortland Street in recent years, we are dying (in a dramatic explosion, no doubt) to see him cast. While he’s likely hoping to ride his current role into TV retirement, I want to see him covered in sand, crying and cussing out a politician on confession cam. I’m sorry it has to be like this Michael.

Jenni Mortimer is the NZ Herald’s chief lifestyle and entertainment reporter. Jenni started at the Herald in 2017 and has previously worked as lifestyle, entertainment and travel editor.