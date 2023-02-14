S Club 7 have reunited. Here's what they have been doing for the past 20 years. Photo / Getty Images

They were one of the biggest pop groups of the 90s and early 2000s and in celebration of their 25th anniversary, they have announced a reunion tour.

Appearing on BBC’s The One Show yesterday, the seven members of S Club 7 reunited for the first time in eight years to share with fans their exciting news.

Speaking about their reunion tour, the band said, “After eight years it feels amazing to announce that we’re reuniting and performing together again.

“We’re so excited to bring the S Club Party back to our fans across the country to celebrate 25 years of S Club 7. We can’t even believe it’s been so long!

“Music and friendship have always been at the core of everything that we’ve ever done. We hope everyone can join us for one big party!”

Their 11-date tour across the UK and Ireland will see the group perform some of their biggest hits with Rachel Stevens admitting they’re “so excited to get back out there and sing our hearts out”.

As for any new music though, the iconic 90s group are yet to confirm whether there could be another S Club album on its way.

The group, which is made up of Stevens, Paul Cattermole, Hannah Spearritt, Jo O’Meara, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh and Tina Barrett, shot to fame following the success of their songs Bring It All Back, Don’t Stop Movin’ and Reach.

Now, 20 years after they disbanded, the Herald looks at where they are now.

Hannah Spearritt

Hannah Spearritt then and now. Photo / Getty Images

Now 41, Spearritt opted to abandon her music career after the pop group split up in the early 2000s and instead chose to follow the road of Hollywood stars and try to make her mark as an actress.

After starring in films like Seed of Chucky and Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London, she landed her first lead role as Abby Maitland in the UK show Primeval and has since starred in EastEnders, and Casualty before going on to perform in stage shows.

As for her dating life, the actress dated Andrew-Lee Potts – her Primeval costar – for five years between 2008 and 2013 before going on to date Adam Thomas with whom she shares two daughters, Taya, 4, and Tora, 1.

The actress has also suffered health issues following breast implant surgery that left her with chronic fatigue, memory loss, hair loss and depression and anxiety.

After having her breast implants removed, Spearritt released the documentary, Hannah Spearritt: Me & Breast Implants which asked important questions about the effects of getting implants. She now owns a holistic wellness café in London.

Jo O’Meara

Jo O'Meara then and now. Photo / Getty Images

After the commercial failure of her solo album, Relentless in 2005, O’Meara went on to pursue reality television and appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2007.

The stint did not bode well for the star who was accused of racism during her time on the show.

O’Meara, 43, has been open about her choice to reunite with S Club 7, revealing it was almost S Club 6 as she has suffered multiple health issues following a back injury in 2002.

Just last year she underwent four separate surgeries to attempt to ease her pain and has been attending regular physiotherapy so she can be a part of the reunion tour.

While on BBC’s The One Show, she said “I’m ready, I’m doing physio, I’m just starting to get my back strong. But I will be there on that stage 100 per cent.”

O’Meara shares a 14-year-old son with her ex Bill Slater, however he is largely kept out of the public eye.

Tina Barrett

Tina Barrett then and now. Photo / Getty Images

The 46-year-old star quickly caught the attention of fans upon S Club 7′s reunion announcement with many claiming she looks like she hasn’t aged a day in the last 20 years.

Despite this, Barrett has packed a lot into the past 20 years including a solo music career.

In 2012 she debuted her single Fire which was quickly followed by Make Me Dance and All Fired Up.

After her attempts at a solo career, which she later abandoned, she followed Spearritt’s lead and tried her hand at acting. The 2010s saw her land starring roles in theatre renditions of Beauty and the Beast and The Wizard of Oz.

In 2016, the singer gave birth to her son whom she shared with Paul Cashmore however the couple later split in 2019 with Barrett telling OK! Magazine the separation felt like her “whole world caved in”.

Rachel Stevens

Rachel Stevens then and now. Photo / Getty Images

Daily Mail reported the fourth female member of the popular group, Stevens, 44, was offered a six-figure solo record deal following the split of S Club 7.

After releasing multiple singles - three of which reached the Top 10 on the UK charts - and two albums, the singer’s solo career came to an end in 2005 and she went on to star on multiple television shows including New Zealand’s X Factor as well as Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Mastermind.

Last year was an eventful year for the star who appeared in the UK version of Dancing on Ice and later announced her split from her partner, Alex Bourne, whom she shares two daughters and had been married to for over 10 years.

Paul Cattermole

Paul Cattermole then and now. Photo / Getty Images

The 45-year-old singer kickstarted the end of S Club 7 in 2002 when he announced he was leaving the group due to “creative differences”.

Since leaving the group, Cattermole has signed up for shows like I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! and Dancing On Ice but Daily Mail reported he was turned down for not having a big enough fan base.

In the 20 years since the band broke up, he has declared bankruptcy and caught the attention of a former bandmate, Barrett, who publicly spoke out about Cattermole’s emotional state last year saying, “I’m always here for Paul. It is hard when you see someone you’ve worked with look like they’re struggling.”

Currently, Cattermole offers tarot readings on YouTube for “purposes of entertainment only”.

Jon Lee

Jon Lee then and now. Photo / Getty Images

Like Barrett and Spearriit, Lee, 40, the youngest member of S Club 7, took his career to the musical theatre following the band’s split. He starred in over 17 productions including Les Miserables, Aladdin and Jersey Boys.

He also tried to release a solo album in 2013 but did not achieve commercial success. However, still a fan of the music scene, he appeared on Let’s Sing and Dance for Comic Relief in 2017 alongside the popular boy band Boys Allowed with Gareth Gates, Duncan James, Ritchie Neville and Ben Ofoedu.

As for his personal life, little is known about Lee’s relationships but he announced in an interview with Gay Times in 2010 that he is gay and had come out to family and friends at a young age.

At the time of the interview he said, “It’s never needed to be a huge change that I’ve had to tell everyone about.”

Bradley McIntosh

Bradley McIntosh then and now. Photo / Getty Images

After the success of S Club 7, McIntosh went on to write music for other bands including JLS and Sugarbabes star Mutya Buena. He also attempted to join another band called Upper Street with their single reaching number 35 on the UK charts but they soon disbanded.

Now 41, the star is the director of a media company called Yoghurt Media, and runs Citiboy Entertainment, Daily Mail reports.

He also has a 5-year-old son and has been married since 2007 to Megan Firth.