Watch: Joe vs. Carole trailer. Video / Peacock

Kate McKinnon has something to say about her latest performance.

The comedian known for her hilarious imitations on Saturday Night Live has taken on the role of Carole Baskin in Peacock's limited episode series Joe vs Carole, inspired by Netflix's Tiger King which took the world by storm in 2020.

And despite being known for her funny girl persona, McKinnon joined the cast of Peacock's new show not for humour but to help viewers "reconsider" everything they thought they knew about Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic.

Speaking to E! News, McKinnon said: "We really wanted people to understand what had happened in their lives that led them to these points, and why the heck they were so darn obsessed with cats."

Like Netflix's successful documentary, Joe vs Carole centres around the bitter rivalry between Carole Baskin (McKinnon) and Joe Exotic (John Cameron Mitchell) which ultimately led to Exotic's shocking murder-for-hire plot being exposed, landing him in prison.

John Cameron Mitchell, Kate McKinnon and Kyle MacLachlan at the Joe vs Carole premiere. Photo / Getty Images

Mitchell goes on to explain the show is a chance to tell the story of why Exotic "toughened up".

"Some people get battered down by life or they go into the closet," the actor said, "He kind of imitated the bully that beat him up when he was a little boy."

The show, which is made up of eight episodes, also includes Howard Baskin, Carole's husband, who is played by Kyle Maclachlan.

Baskin is yet to comment on the series but tried hard to distance herself from the original Tiger King show in 2020. She even appeared on Dancing with the Stars in late 2020 revealing that she had decided to take part in DWTS as she hoped it would let the public get to know the real her, not the villain she was made out to be in Tiger King.

Meanwhile, Exotic was sentenced to 22 years in prison after being convicted for violating federal wildlife laws and a failed murder-for-hire plot targeting Baskin. Exotic revealed to fans on Twitter in late 2021 that he is also battling prostate cancer.

• Joe vs Carole is available to watch on TVNZ OnDemand