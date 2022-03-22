Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Entertainment

What real-life mobsters really thought of The Godfather

12 minutes to read
Daily Telegraph UK
By Tom Fordy

Some threatened to kill the producers; others wanted a meet and greet with Brando. And when the film was released, life began to imitate art.

On June 28, 1971, the Italian-American Civil Rights League held

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.