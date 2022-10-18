The star has received the same honour as his beloved James Bond character, 007. Photo / Supplied

The star has received the same honour as his beloved James Bond character, 007. Photo / Supplied

Daniel Craig has received the same honour as James Bond.

The actor, 54, starred as the legendary spy in the 007 film series from 2006 until 2020 and has now received the same honour from the late monarch's daughter Anne, Princess Royal.

His character, James Bond, received the Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George from Queen Elizabeth in the 1953 Ian Fleming novel From Russia with Love. Now worlds have collided with the star receiving his very own Companion of the Order.

In a tweet, the royal family said: "We've been expecting you…The Princess Royal presents Daniel Craig with The Order of St Michael and St George - the same honour held by his character James Bond - in recognition of his outstanding contribution to film and theatre."

Towards the end of last year, Craig was "truly privileged and honoured" to have been appointed an honorary Commander by the Royal Navy, a title his fictional alter ego also bears.

At the time, Craig said: "I am truly privileged and honoured to be appointed the rank of Honorary Commander in the senior service".

🎖️The Princess Royal presents Daniel Craig with The Order of St Michael and St George - the same honour held by his character James Bond - in recognition of his outstanding contribution to film and theatre. pic.twitter.com/X20TP6BogL — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 18, 2022

First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the head of the Royal Navy - who worked closely with Craig and the crew on latest Bond movie No Time To Die - said the organisation's work was very similar to that done by the suave spy.

He said: "I am delighted to welcome honorary Commander Daniel Craig to the Royal Navy. Our honorary officers act as ambassadors and advocates for the service, sharing their time and expertise to spread the message about what our global, modern, and ready Royal Navy is doing around the world.

"Daniel Craig is well known for being Commander Bond for the last 15 years – a naval officer who keeps Britain safe through missions across the globe. That's what the real Royal Navy does every day, using technology and skill the same way as Bond himself."