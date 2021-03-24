We've all been pronouncing Khloe Kardashian's name wrong

Andy Cohen and Khloe Kardashian Photo / Getty Images

A US talk show host has alleged Khloe Kardashian's name has been getting mispronounced all along.

During a guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Andy Cohen made the claim and told viewers how it should be pronounced.

"I was talking to you backstage … and you said, 'I'm pronouncing her name, we've all been pronouncing her name wrong this whole time,'" host Jimmy Fallon, said.

Cohen then responded, revealing how to properly say her name.

"It's Klo-ay! There's a little accent over the name," Cohen explained.

The Watch What Happens Live host then explained how he found out about Khloe's real pronunciation.

"I walked [into Khloé's household], I go 'Khloé' and the other women go, 'Excuse me?'" Cohen, who was going to interview the family, revealed.

"And Kris [Jenner] said, 'Yeah, that's actually really how it's pronounced.'"

"There's a little thing on top of the name, why am I the only one that got that?" Cohen asked before stating: "I got the memo."

Before being allowed into the Kardashian household, Cohen revealed the lengths he had to go to in order to interview the family, including getting a Covid-19 test first.

"It was a trip going to the Kardashians' house. You've got to go through all these gates. I had to get a Covid test before I went there," Cohen shared.

"I said, 'Oh you want to give me the results of the Covid test?' They said, 'Go to Khloé's and if the second gate opens, you're negative.' And the gate opened and I was like, 'Alright, I don't have Covid'."

Meanwhile, Keeping Up with the Kardashians is currently airing its final season.

Khloe took to Twitter to live-tweet the show, which discusses her conception struggles.

One fan tweeted in saying that planning to conceive is "emotionally draining and tough".

Khloe responded, writing: "Amen!!!!! It's so-so different than my experience with True (obviously) it's so tough emotionally.

"Physically it's not fun but that's [sic] short term. Emotionally It can be a struggle."