Features of this plan include a permanent stage in the bowl, a stage pad in the outer fields, upgraded seating for concerts and sports, and the ability to scale the venue for major outdoor concerts, festivals and events, using the natural amphitheatre of Western Springs as well as the space of the Outer Fields.

A capacity 50,000-strong crowd welcomed New Zealand band six60 at their sellout gig at Western Springs Stadium in 2019. Photo / Chris Loufte

The proposal is being delivered in collaboration with Ponsonby Rugby Club and includes plans for a multi-sport community facility. It would also allow continued free public access to the Outer Fields.

Finn, who played the stadium in 1992 with REM and attended his first concert there in 1971, said in a statement that Western Springs was “by far the best outdoor venue in Auckland” and it was his view that concert capability should stay.

“I am completely behind the proposal to preserve and further develop this as a concert venue.”

He said a major city like Auckland should have “a beautiful, dedicated space in the city that’s easy to get to ”where the “very best” of New Zealand and international talent can play.

“It’s an essential part of what makes a city hum, bringing people together to be uplifted by music.”

The sentiment was also echoed by respected Kiwi concert promoter Brent Eccles, who said the proposal backing Western Springs as a concert venue would help meet both community needs and Auckland’s commercial goals.

“There is a real need for a purpose-built live music venue that fills a space not provided for by Eden Park, Spark Arena or Go Media Stadium,” Eccles said.

“Right now, we are missing a cost-effective, scalable outdoor site that can support everything from intimate to full-scale concerts and festivals.”

Renowned Kiwi promoter Brent Eccles is backing an option to develop Western Springs as a world-class concert venue. Photo / NZME

He said Western Springs was uniquely positioned to fill the gap, offering “natural beauty in a stunning amphitheatre, a historic performance setting, and the flexibility to host between 5000 and 50,000 people”.

In its current form, Western Springs Stadium has hosted artists such as Bob Marley and The Wailers, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Elton John, Led Zeppelin, Stevie Wonder, Post Malone and Six60.

“With the addition of a permanent stage and some basic complementing infrastructure, it becomes a world-class and financially attractive live-performance asset,” Eccles said.

Another well-known music industry stalwart, Campbell Smith of CRS Records, said smart investment would be the way forward when looking at the project’s future.

“A key permanent infrastructure model that still retains and enhances the natural space and beauty of the venue means we can attract more international acts and festivals to New Zealand, deliver better production values, reduce set-up and breakdown times and cost, and minimise impact on local residents,” he said.

While the sports stadium proposal – backed by Auckland FC co-investors Anna Mowbray and Ali Williams, and Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams – suggests replacing Western Springs with a private concrete stadium with capacity for concerts, the alternative looks to preserve the natural bowl structure and keep the land in public hands. This would likely mean community groups continue to have access at reasonable rates.

“This is not just about big concerts and festivals. It is about creating a vibrant space that reflects Auckland’s identity – a place where culture, sport and community come together,” Smith said.

“We are not trying to replace what makes Western Springs special. We are trying to build on it. This proposal respects the environment, celebrates our creative history and delivers something new for everyone.”

Campbell Smith of CRS Records says smart investment in the future of Western Springs is the way forward.

An initial assessment by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited (TAU) suggested the project would need $30 million in private sector investment for new concert facilities, combined with $18-$20m in ratepayer funding for community clubrooms and continued stadium operation and maintenance.

TAU chief executive Nick Hill previously said the Auckland Arena was the best option, mentioning the impact on ratepayers.

After submissions close and following consultation, the findings will be presented to the council’s Governing Body.

A recommendation will then be provided to the TAU board and TAU will make the final decision, as the venue owner and operator. People can submit their views via the Auckland Council website until June 15.

