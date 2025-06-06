Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Western Springs Stadium: Neil Finn, Kiwi entertainment heavyweights back concert capabilities

Mitchell Hageman
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Aucklanders will have a say on plans for a 12,500-seat stadium or a Ponsonby Rugby Club/music venue at Western Springs. Video / Dean Purcell

Some of New Zealand’s top entertainment industry figures – including Crowded House frontman Neil Finn – are calling on Aucklanders to back a proposal to keep Western Springs Stadium as a world-class venue for concerts.

Submissions are currently open for the public to have their say on the future of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment