Weather warning: Windy weekend of pre-Christmas events in Wellington

There are several Christmas events on in the capital for the first weekend of summer. Photo / 123rf

The capital is in for a busy few days, with the first weekend of summer booked out with Christmas events and festivals. After a week of Wellington weather ups and downs, MetService is forecasting a cloudy Saturday with rain in the late afternoon, and a fine day on Sunday.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the temperatures would remain mild, but the main thing to watch would be the wind, which would possibly be severe in the later part of Sunday.

What's on this weekend

Johnsonville Christmas Parade, Saturday, December 5

The 20th annual Johnsonville Charitable Trust Christmas parade will leave Dr Taylor Terrace at 11am on Saturday. After parading down Broderick Rd, along Johnsonville Rd, Moorefield Rd roundabout and Frankmoore Ave, the public are invited to join in free celebrations behind the swimming pool at Memorial Park to meet some favourite parade characters.

Farmers Santa Parade in Auckland, 2019. Photo / NZ Herald

Christmas in the City, Saturday, December 5

Christmas in the City at Te Rauparaha Arena will bring the Christmas spirit to Porirua from midday on Saturday, offering carols, kids activities, a unique walk through lights display and the opportunity to meet Santa. The free event has an afternoon stuffed with Christmas games, such as a gift-wrapping race, tree-decorating competition and an obstacle course where the participants dress as Santa.

Downtown Shakedown, Saturday, December 5

For Wellington music-lovers, the Downtown Shakedown festival gets underway at Waitangi Park, when gates open at 2pm. The capital's first music festival of summer is prepared for rain, hail or shine with a 3500sq m marquee brought up from Christchurch, which can withstand wind speeds up to 130km/h. The lineup of the sold-out event includes big-name Kiwi artists such as BENEE, Fat Freddy's Drop and L.A.B.

The Downtown Shakedown has installed a 3500sq m marquee so it the event can go ahead whatever the weather. Photo / Supplied

Thorndon Fair, Sunday, September 6

To do some Christmas shopping this weekend, and support Kiwi businesses, Wellingtonians can check out the annual Thorndon Fair on Sunday, a collection of food and gift 250 stalls from all over the country. Run by Thorndon School, the fair is located on Tinakori Rd (Bowen St to Harriet St) and Hill St (Tinakori Rd to Selwyn Tce) between 10am and 3pm on Sunday. More than 20,000 people are expected to attend.