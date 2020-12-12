Watch: Video of Buddhist monk covering Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'

You won't regret spending 10 minutes of your life playing this video. Photo / YouTube

A video of a Buddhist monk covering a Metallica song is going viral, and the second half of it is surprisingly the best part.

The nearly 10-minute video has been viewed more than 70,000 times on YouTube since it was uploaded last week.

The monk's spectacular cover of Metallica's classic hit "Enter Sandman" is what attracts viewers in the first place, but many admit they were surprised by the soothing five-minute silent meditation that followed.

You won't regret spending the next 10 minutes of your life watching the full video below:

"Never thought I'd see Metallica open for Nirvana," one commenter wrote on YouTube, joking about the fact that the monk follows the Metallica track with five minutes of meditation.

"You are the hero 2020 needed," another YouTube user wrote.

"Didn't know I needed this in my life until now," another person said.

Users also pointed out they noticed the monk's big grin at the end of the video, proving they had, indeed, sat through the meditation.

The Buddhist monk has also previously posted his cover of The Beatles' "All My Loving".

"These videos give me a deep inner joy that nothing else can," one person said in that one.