Watch: The Crown teases royal tour to New Zealand in new Netflix trailer

Netflix has released a new trailer for The Crown — and it includes a shot that hints at a portrayal of Charles and Diana's royal tour to New Zealand in 1983.

A scene near the end of the trailer shows the royal couple enjoying a Māori cultural performance during their visit to New Zealand.

Netflix has released the new trailer for The Crown - and New Zealand is in there. Photo / Netflix

It is not known how much of the royal tour will be portrayed in the season, which focuses on Diana, Princess of Wales' troubled relationship with the royal family.

The trailer also shows actress Emma Corrin speaking for the first time, in her role as Diana.

Season 4 of The Crown will be released on November 15.