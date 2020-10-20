Dominic West to play cheating Prince Charles on The Crown amid Lily James scandal

Dominic West is set to play Prince Charles in the final seasons of The Crown.

The Netflix series - which tells a dramatised version of the lives of the British royal family - changes cast every two seasons as the timeline of the show jumps forward, and for the upcoming final two seasons, it has been confirmed that 51-year-old actor Dominic will take on the role of heir to the throne, Prince Charles.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "This will be a prestigious casting for Dominic. Show bosses looked at several stars for the sought-after role, but he was by far their preferred actor. Now both parties are hammering out a deal."

West will play Charles during the royal's marriage to the late Princess Diana, who will be played by The Night Manager star Elizabeth Debicki. West recently took a trip to Italy with actress Lily James, where they were photographed kissing and cuddling - but, returning to the UK, West insisted his marriage to his wife Catherine Fitzgerald is as "strong" as ever.

Meanwhile, Diana - who passed away following a car crash in 1997 - is being introduced to the show for the first time in the upcoming fourth season, which is set to be released on Netflix on November 15.

Dominic West is set to play another character known for infidelity following the Lily James scandal. Photo / Getty Images

Diana will be played by 24-year-old actress Emma Corrin, while Josh O'Connor will continue his role as a young Prince Charles, after first being cast for 2019's season three.

It was recently revealed that the fourth season of the show will begin in the late 1970s, where Queen Elizabeth II - played by Olivia Colman for seasons three and four - and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles, who is still unmarried at 30.

West will star as Prince Charles alongside Elizabeth Debicki as Diana. Photo / Getty Images

Season four will also see tensions arise between the Queen and the UK's first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), after Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth.

Written by Peter Morgan, The Crown season four also stars Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Tobias Menzies as The Duke of Edinburgh, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles and Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother.

And for the final two seasons, Imelda Staunton will take on the role of the Queen, while Lesley Manville will take the role of Princess Margaret, and Jonathan Pryce will be the show's final Prince Philip.