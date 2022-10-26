A UK Parliament security guard got in front of the camera and interrupted a live TV interview at Westminster. Video / SkyNews

A UK news agency was forced to abandon its live interviews inside the House of Commons after a security officer accidentally interrupted their broadcast in hilarious fashion.

Protesters had stormed UK’s Parliament following the announcement of the country’s new Prime Minister.

While announcing Rishi Sunak’s promotion to UK Tory leader, Sky News cut to senior political correspondent Jon Craig who was conducting interviews while protesters were carrying on behind him.

During Craig’s interviews, protesters ran to the middle of the central lobby and sat down in protest. It was later revealed the protestors were members of Greenpeace who were demonstrating against the Government’s response to the energy crisis.

As the protest got underway, Craig said: “I don’t know if viewers can see but we appear to have a demo behind us but we will carry on though.”

But as he started an interview, a Parliament security guard walked in front of the camera, putting his hand in front to block the audience’s view.

The awkward moment was made worse when Craig told the guard: “We’re midway through an interview, excuse me,” before attempting to carry on his reporting.

A security officer interrupts a Sky News interview and places his hand in front of the camera during a Greenpeace protest. Photo / Sky News

The security officer then walked out of the shot but began walking in and out again. Those being interviewed could be seen nervously glancing off-camera at the officer.

After interrupting again, the journalist had to cut the broadcast short.

“Alright, we’ve got to stop you there,” he told his MP guests. “Laura Farris, Rebbecca Pow, thank you very much. And the policeman sir, you’re live on Sky News.”

The security officer put his hand over the camera, before moving away when he realised that it was a genuine news interview. Photo / Sky News

The security guard can then be heard saying: “My apologies”, presumably apologising for interrupting the interview.

It has been reported that more than 30 Greenpeace protesters were a part of the sit-in protest yesterday, which happened shortly after Rishi Sunak was announced as the new leader of the Conservatives. The activists occupied the central lobby of Parliament, after calling on Sunak to back a windfall tax on fossil fuels.