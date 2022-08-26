The TV presenter has signed a multimillion-dollar deal for a tell-all documentary. Photo / AP

Coleen Rooney is ready to tell her story.

The television presenter made headlines this year during the infamous Wagatha Christie court battle and now she is ready to tell her story.

Daily Mail has reported the famous WAG has signed a multimillion-dollar deal with Disney+ giving them the rights to create a tell-all documentary about the trial.

The streaming giant was competing against Netflix, Amazon Prime and Discovery in an effort to secure the three-part series and announced at the Edinburgh TV Festival this week they had won exclusive rights to tell Rooney's story.

Disney said in their announcement, "The three-part series will take viewers from the circumstances that led to her infamous Instagram post that 'broke the internet' all the way to Coleen being a successful defendant in one of the UK's highest-profile High Court defamation cases brought against her by Rebekah Vardy.

"In a story for our times, Wagatha Christie will reveal how fiercely determined and resilient Coleen had to be in order to protect her family from the challenges presented by the traditional and social media landscapes."

Daily Mail reported the deal will see Rooney earn more than her husband did during his time as an England footballer.

Speaking to The Sun a source said, "This is a massive deal for Coleen — in every sense. For the first time in 20 years, she will be the main breadwinner.

"She is also getting across her own side of the story in terms of Wagatha Christie. Since her first damning social media post outing Rebekah, she has remained steadfastly silent."

The source also said it is the first time the public will be able to see the toll the case took on Rooney and her family.

Last month Rooney won her libel suit against Rebekah Vardy in which she claimed Vardy had leaked her private social media posts to the tabloid press.

In a devastating blow to Vardy, who launched the libel suit to defend her reputation, Judge Karen Steyn said Rooney's allegation was "substantially true". She added that it was likely Vardy's agent, Caroline Watt, had passed Rooney's private information to The Sun newspaper and that "Mrs Vardy knew of and condoned this behaviour".

Vardy, who sued after Rooney accused her in 2019 of sharing private Instagram content with The Sun, said she was "extremely sad and disappointed at the decision".

While Rooney said she was pleased with the verdict, she added "it was not a case I ever sought or wanted".

"I never believed it should have gone to court at such expense in times of hardship for so many people when the money could have been far better spent helping others."

- Additional reporting by AP