Vogue editor Anna Wintour splits from investor husband after 16 years of marriage

Anna Wintour and her husband, Shelby Bryan, have rarely been seen together in public in recent years.

However, the news might not come as much of a surprise to many since the relationship has reportedly been on the rocks since 2013.

The pair have rarely been seen together in public in recent years, Page Six reports.

Wintour and Bryan started dating in 1999, with their relationship causing its fair share of drama when Bryan walked out on his wife to be with Wintour.

At the time, Wintour had also just divorced her psychiatrist husband David Shaffer, with whom she shares two children.

In 2004, Bryan and Wintour wed in a top-secret ceremony.

It's been a difficult year for Wintour, with the Vogue editor's former friend, André Leon Talley, painting the media mogul in an unflattering light in his memoir, The Chiffon Trenches, back in May.

Talley, who had worked for Vogue for over 20 years, claimed in the book that he was frozen out by Wintour because he was "too old, too overweight, and too uncool".

After those claims came to light, Wintour issued a statement in which she apologised for her mistakes and for letting "hurtful and intolerant behaviour" go unchecked during her reign.

The month following the scathing memoir, Vogue's publisher Condé Nast was accused of widespread racism.

While Wintour's representative refused to comment on her recent split, Page Six claims that Bryan, 74, might have gone back to his ex-wife Katherine, whom he left for Wintour over two decades ago.

However, another source said that wasn't true. "Katherine and Shelby have kids together [and] are friends. That's all," the insider claimed.

In 2013, it was reported that Bryan owed $US1.2 million in back taxes to the IRS.

Wintour, 70, is the mother to son Charles, 35, and daughter Bee, 33, from her marriage to Shaffer.