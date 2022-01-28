Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

View from My Window: Eddie Rayner on Split Enz and reuniting with Tim Finn for Forenzics

5 minutes to read
Former Split Enz member Eddie Rayner has reunited with former frontman Tim Finn under the name Forenzics, with a new album out on Friday.

Former Split Enz member Eddie Rayner has reunited with former frontman Tim Finn under the name Forenzics, with a new album out on Friday.

Karl Puschmann
By
Karl Puschmann

Karl Puschmann is Culture Editor for the New Zealand Herald.

I'm right on the water at Eastern Beach. It's an old 60s house and my studio is in the rumpus room. The view out of my window is just beautiful. Especially now, in summer. It's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.