Victoria Beckham has opened up about her past insecurities. Photo / AP

Victoria Beckham has revealed her body insecurities used to stop her from “watching her children play on the beach”.

Sitting down with Grazia magazine, the Spice Girl turned fashion designer opened up about her past insecurities and “disciplined” diet. She confessed that while she now, at 50, feels confident in herself, it hasn’t always been that way.

“I never want to look like I’m complaining, but there were times in the past that I haven’t felt confident enough to sit on a beach and watch my children play,” she said.

The mother of four continued to say she has come leaps and bounds since then, admitting she is “more accepting” of her looks and finds negative comments “don’t bother her now”.

“This is how I look. I’m going to make the best of it, work hard at it. I’m very disciplined with the way that I eat, the way that I work out and the way I work. That’s just who I am,” she said.

Despite her disciplined diet, the star said there is an exception: “I do like to have a drink and I’m not going to be one these, ‘Ah, there are too many calories in a glass of wine’ types. Whatever. Life’s too short. Let’s have a nice time.”

The popstar has been known to eat the same dish for 25 years - a fact first revealed by her husband, David Beckham, when he appeared on the River Cafe Table 4 podcast.

The former pro footballer said his wife eats grilled fish and steamed vegetables everyday and has only ever broken her routine while pregnant with their youngest child.

Explaining he gets “quite emotional about food and wine” and wants to share it with everyone, he said it is “unfortuante” he is married to Victoria who will “very rarely deviate” from her routine.

“The only time she’s probably ever shared something that’s been on my plate was actually when she was pregnant with Harper and it was the most amazing thing,” he said.

Mia Regan, from left, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham. Photo / AP

It comes after the star celebrated her 50th birthday with a Spice Girls reunion.

David shared a video on Instagram showing Victoria - alongside Geri Halliwell, Mel B, Mel C, and Emma Bunton - singing and dancing to their 1997 song Stop during Victoria’s 50th birthday party in London in April.

All five members of the Spice Girls were able to attend Victoria’s 50th birthday celebrations, and photos and videos from the party at the private members club Oswald’s in Mayfair show attendees were treated to a lavish night out.