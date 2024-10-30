The first Venom, released in 2018, rounded up US$80.2m ($134.2m) in its opening weekend in the United States. The sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, released in 2021 as moviegoers returned to the cinema amid the pandemic, earned in its US$90m domestic opening. Last Dance was expected to finish around US$65m but fell well short of that number.

The low take for Last Dance comes as a bit of a surprise, given that the character of Venom is so widely popular. Originally a villain to Spider-Man, the alien symbiote has taken on his own life as an anti-hero who appears in major comic-book crossover events, as well as on real-world coffee mugs, T-shirts and collectible popcorn buckets.

The Venom-centric movies are, as The Post’s own reviewers have said, “dumb fun” – enough for them to earn well over US$1 billion combined.

But they are a part of the Sony-Marvel collection of films (often called the “Sony’s Spider-Man Universe”), which are different from the films in the Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and have struggled to turn heads at the box office.

Sony’s projects centre on Spider-Man and the villains and heroes close to him (Sony reportedly has the rights to hundreds of those characters). The web-slinger himself (currently played by Tom Holland) appears in the MCU, though, because of an agreement made between Sony and Marvel.

These Spider-Man adjacent characters haven’t exactly gelled with audiences. Madame Web, a film known more for a popular line from its trailer than for the telepathic heroine herself, flopped with a US$15.3 million US opening in February, according to data from Box Office Mojo. That’s much lower than 2022′s Morbius, a film about a vampiric villain turned hero that earned US$39m in its opening weekend. (That film was so poorly received that a wave of trolling memes inspired Sony into rereleasing the film, only for it to flop again.)

Still, Sony has found success with animated films Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023), which grossed more than US$570m combined at the domestic box office throughout their entire runs.

Tom Hardy attends the UK premiere of Venom: The Last Dance at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on October 23 this year in London, England. Photo / WireImage

Sony will have another crack at this with Kraven the Hunter, a project about another Spider-Man adversary slated for release in December, despite multiple delays.

Last Dance’s numbers revive a box-office narrative that audiences are tired of movies based on comics – briefly abated this summer with Marvel’s Deadpool and Wolverine, which made more than US$1.3b (after a US$211.4m opening weekend in the United States) and surpassed the original Joker as the highest-grossing R-rated movie in history.

But Joker’s own sequel from DC Studios and Warner Bros, Joker: Folie à Deux, bombed with a US$37.6m domestic opening earlier in October. Not to mention there were reports of people leaving the movie early when (surprise!) it turned out to be a musical.

Similarly, The Marvels, following its 2019 MCU billion-dollar-earning predecessor Captain Marvel, underwhelmed in November 2023 with a US$46.1m opening.

All of this uncertainty for the comic book movie genre will come to a head next year when Marvel unleashes a three-pack of films (Captain America: Brave New World, Fantastic Four: First Steps and Thunderbolts*), and DC Comics launches its new cinematic universe under the tutelage of James Gunn, whose new film Superman is expected to premiere next summer.

Washington Post